UFC St. Petersburg face-offs: Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik tops the bill

(Courtesy of UFC)

Though it’s flown in under the radar, the UFC’s seventh event on ESPN+, Overeem vs. Oleinik, takes place on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The fight card is topped with a showdown between Top 10 ranked heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik. With Overeem at 38 years of age and Oleinik at 41, the two are in the twilight years of their careers, but are fighting to remain relevant at the top end of the division.

Ahead of their UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 7 headlining bout, Overeem and Oleinik faced off at Thursday’s media day in St. Petersburg.

Tune in Saturday, April 20, for full UFC Fight Night Saint Petersburg live results on MMAWeekly.com.