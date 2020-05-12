UFC Smith vs. Teixeira weigh-in results: Main event set, but one main card fighter misses weight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is moving forward with its second event in a five-day span with UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira athletes stepping on the scale on Tuesday.

The second of three fight cads in an eight-day span takes place on Wednesday. It features Anthony Smith squaring off with Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight battle that could determine one of the next challengers to the belt currently wrapped around Jon Jones’s waist.

Teixeira weighed in during the first hour of the two-hour weigh-in window, weighing 205 pounds. Smith, however, waited until the waning moments of the window to take to the scale.

Though he kept everyone wondering, Smith was on the mark, also weighing 205 pounds when he stepped on on the scale.

Karl Roberson weighed in early in the proceedings, but was 1.5 pounds over the limit for his middleweight non-title fight with Mavin Vettori. Roberson weighed 187.5 pounds, while Vettori was at the upper-limit of 186 pounds.

The bout is expected to move forward as the main card opening bout with Roberson giving up a percentage of his fight purse to Vettori.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje took place in the same VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena that will host the UFC’s next two events, sans audience. UFC 249 marked the promotion’s return to some semblance of normal operations amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

One fighter, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, and his two cornermen tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, ahead of UFC 249. His bout with Uriah Hall was cancelled. Jacare and his cornermen were immediately removed from the host hotel to self-isolate off site.

The UFC has continued its health and safety measures at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira. As of the weigh-in, no fighter or other personnel has been reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

UFC on ESPN+: Smith vs. Teixeira Fight Card

Main Card (9 pm ET on ESPN+)

Anthony Smith (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (240.5)

Alexander Hernandez (155) vs. Drew Dober (156)

Ricky Simon (135) vs. Ray Borg (135.5)

Karl Roberson (187.5)* vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN+)

Andrei Arlovski (238) vs. Philipe Lins (236)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Sarah Moras (136)

Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs. Omar Morales (155.5)

Hunter Azure (145) vs. Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Chase Sherman (253) vs. Ike Villanueva (232)

*Karl Roberson missed weight by 1.5 pounds

