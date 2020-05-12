UFC: Smith vs. Teixeira official LIVE weigh-in video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira official weigh-ins, live from Jacksonville, Fla.

[SPOILER: Scroll down for written weigh-in results]

UFC returns to Jacksonville for second event in five days

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira marks the UFC’s second event in Jacksonville, Fla., in a five-day span. The promotion will host another event in the city on Saturday, its third in eight days as company president Dana White tries to return to some sense of normalcy amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 249 took place last Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with Justin Gaethje upsetting top lightweight contender Tony Ferguson to capture the interim lightweight title and cement a date with champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Wednesday’s event features a light heavyweight battle between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira, two fighters trying to climb back into title contention to get another shot at Jon Jones. Each of them has fought Jones, but neither has been able to topple him.

UFC on ESPN+: Smith vs. Teixeira Fight Card

Main Card (9 pm ET on ESPN+)

Anthony Smith (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (240.5)

Alexander Hernandez (155) vs. Drew Dober (156)

Ricky Simon (135) vs. Ray Borg (135.5)

Karl Roberson (187.5)* vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN+)

Andrei Arlovski (238) vs. Philipe Lins (236)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Sarah Moras (136)

Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs. Omar Morales (155.5)

Hunter Azure (145) vs. Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Chase Sherman (253) vs. Ike Villanueva (232)

*Karl Roberson missed weight by 1.5 pounds