HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Smith vs Teixeira live results

featuredUFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Live Results

Justin Gaethje vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredDana White: Khabib vs. Gaethje could happen on UFC Fight Island as soon as July

Justin Gaethje punches Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

featuredTony Ferguson, despite loss, tops UFC 249 fighter salaries

Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC Smith vs. Teixeira weigh-in results: Main event set, but one main card fighter misses weight

UFC: Smith vs. Teixeira main card opening bout canceled due to medical issues

May 13, 2020
NoNo Comments

The opening bout for Wednesday night’s UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira has been canceled because of medical issues.

A middleweight bout between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori was scheduled to open the UFC Jacksonville main card on Wednesday night, but it has been nixed because of medical issues. UFC officials announced the cancellation Wednesday morning, noting the medical issues were unrelated to COVID-19. 

“Due to medical issues unrelated to COVID-19 after his weight cut, Karl Roberson has been pulled from his Wednesday bout with Marvin Vettori at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville,” read an official statement.

“The UFC Fight Night card, headlined by the bout between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira, will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts.”

The announcement comes after Roberson already failed to make weight on Tuesday.

Roberson stepped on the scale at the beginning of the two-hour weigh-in window at 187.5 pounds. That is 1.5 pounds above the allowed limit of 186 pounds for a middleweight non-title bout. Roberson and his team had to have known at that point that there would be problems trying to cut weight further, since he could have continued to cut weight and stepped on the scale toward the end of the two-hour window.

When they faced off following the weigh-in, Vettori and Roberson were trash talking with Vettori repeatedly saying, “You already broke making weight. I can’t wait. You’re a broken man.”

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira is the second of three events the UFC is promoting in Jacksonville, Fla., over an eight-day span. The live fights mark the first major sporting events to restart operations since the global coronavirus pandemic engulfed the world.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor goes on a rampage; slams Khabib, Gaethje, Ferguson and Poirier

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira weigh-in face-offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA