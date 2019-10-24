UFC Singapore War Room: Dan Hardy breaks down Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

(Courtesy of Full Reptile)

Ahead of Saturday’s fights in Singapore, former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy breaks down the main event match-up between Demian Maia and Ben Askren.

The UFC on ESPN+ 20 welterweight showdown between former title contender Maia and former Bellator and ONE champion Askren is a pivotal one. Who will take the next step toward a title shot and who will slip closer to retirement?

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 20: Maia vs. Askren live results on Saturday from Singapore. Note: due to the time zone difference with the event being in Singapore, the live results begin early Saturday morning, beginning at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT.