UFC Singapore media day face-offs: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

(Courtesy of UFC)

The stars of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Singapore, including headliners Demian Maia and Ben Askren, faced off after media day on Thursday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 20: Maia vs. Askren live results on Saturday from Singapore. Note: due to the time zone difference with the event being in Singapore, the live results begin early Saturday morning, beginning at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT.