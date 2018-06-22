UFC Singapore: Cowboy vs. Edwards Weigh-in Face-Offs Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of UFC Fight Night 132 in Singapore, the fighters on the card stepped on the scale and then squared off for the cameras. Though most were amicable, there were a few noteworthy match-ups where the intensity was palpable.

Main eventers Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Leon Edwards have been getting hotter by the minute, while Ovince Saint-Preux’s intensity was in stark contrast to the jovial demeanor of opponent Tyson Pedro. One fight that is brimming with venom is a somewhat overlooked women’s flyweight battle between Jessica-Rose Clark and Jessica Eye.

Tune in during Saturday, June 29, for full UFC Fight Night 132: Cowboy vs. Edwards Live Results. The first fight is slated for 4:30 a.m ET / 1:30 a.m. PT with Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards headlining.