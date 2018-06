UFC Singapore: Cowboy vs. Edwards Press Conference Highlights

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Leon Edwards at the UFC Singapore press conference before their main event fight on Saturday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

TRENDING > Wanderlei Silva Announces Fourth Rampage Jackson Bout Ahead of Bellator Press Conference

A win for Cerrone would set the record for the most wins in UFC history for “Cowboy,” but Edwards is determined to make his mark by taking out the veteran fighter.