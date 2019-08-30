UFC Shenzhen: Jessica Andrade vs Weili Zhang preview video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 30, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Preview the strawweight title main event between champion Jessica Andrade and Weili Zhang going down at UFC Fight Night Shenzhen on Saturday.  Andrade captured the title by defeating Rose Namajunas in May. Now she puts her belt on the line for the first time in hostile territory. Should Zhang win, she would make history by becoming the UFC’s first Chinese champion.

Tune in for full UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang live results from Shenzhen, China, on Aug. 31 on MMAWeekly.com. UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will make the first defense of her title against Weili Zhang. Andrade is the favorite, but faces a tough fight with Zhang having the opportunity to become China’s first UFC champion.

