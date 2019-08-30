UFC Shenzhen: Jessica Andrade vs Weili Zhang preview video

UFC

Preview the strawweight title main event between champion Jessica Andrade and Weili Zhang going down at UFC Fight Night Shenzhen on Saturday. Andrade captured the title by defeating Rose Namajunas in May. Now she puts her belt on the line for the first time in hostile territory. Should Zhang win, she would make history by becoming the UFC’s first Chinese champion.

