UFC Shenzhen fight cancelled with less than 24 hours until event start

A UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang main card bout has been cancelled with less than 24 hours to go until fight time.

Despite having made weight, Lv Zhenghong has been scratched from the UFC on ESPN+ 15 line-up. Zhenghong apparently suffered a cut during training earlier in the week and it has been deemed unacceptable to allow him to fight on Saturday in Shenzhen, China.

As result of Zhenghong’s removal, his bout with Movsar Evloev has been removed from the UFC on ESPN+ 15 event.

Their main card fight has been replaced by Song Kenan vs. Derrick Krantz, which moves up from the preliminary portion of the fight card.

UFC on ESPN+ 15 is headlined by strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, who makes the first defense of her belt opposite home country favorite Weili Zhang. If Zhang is successful in upsetting Andrade, she will become China’s first UFC champion.

Because of the distinct difference in time zones between China and the United States, the UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang prelims are slated to begin at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. (midnight) PT with the main card starting at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT.

TRENDING > BJ Penn’s next opponent: ‘Let me save your life and save our fight’

Tune in for full UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang live results from Shenzhen, China, on Aug. 31 on MMAWeekly.com. UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will make the first defense of her title against Weili Zhang. Andrade is the favorite, but faces a tough fight with Zhang having the opportunity to become China’s first UFC champion.