UFC Sao Paulo Results: Santos vs. Anders (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 137: Santos vs. Anders bout from Moscow is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

UFC Fight Night 137: Santos vs. Anders marks the UFC’s return to Sao Paulo, Brazil, albeit with a heavily revised main event.

The UFC Sao Paulo headliner was originally slated to be a pivotal light heavyweight showdown between Jimi Manuwa and Glover Teixeira. That was until Teixeira had to bow out because of an injury. He was soon replaced by Thiago Santos, who agreed to move up from middleweight to test himself against a top 205-pound fighter.

All was well until about a week prior to fight time when Manuwa had to withdraw because of an injury during his final hard training session. Scrambling to put together a new main event, the UFC enlisted Eryk Anders, who was fresh off of a victory over Tim Williams in late August.

Anders is also a middleweight who is testing the waters at light heavyweight, the division in which the bout will still be contested.

Just a few short years removed from being considered the king of the bantamweight division, Renan Barao blew his weight cut on Friday, coming in five pounds overweight for his 135-pound bout with Andre Ewell. He used to be the champion in the division, but Barao, who has now lost five of his last seven bouts, could simply be fighting for career survival in Sao Paulo.

