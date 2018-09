UFC Sao Paulo Post-Fight Press Conference Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night 137: Santos vs. Anders post-fight press conference, which took place following Saturday’s event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Several of the night’s key fighters fielded questions from the media.

