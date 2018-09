UFC Sao Paulo Media Day Face-offs

(Courtesy of MMAFighting.com)

On Thursday, the main card fighters from UFC Fight Night 137 faced off during the event’s media day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders meet in Saturday’s main event at Ginásio do Ibirapuera.

