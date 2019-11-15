UFC Sao Paulo: Blachowicz vs. Jacare weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Sao Paulo ceremonial weigh-in live on Friday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. The weigh-in video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

The UFC on ESPN+ 22 main event features light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz welcoming former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza to the 205-pound division.

UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs. Jacare live results

Tune to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 22 live results on Saturday, Nov. 16, as Jan Blachowicz welcomes Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza to the light heavyweight division in the main event.