UFC Sao Paulo: Blachowicz vs. Jacare War Room preview with Dan Hardy (video)

November 12, 2019
The UFC on ESPN+ 22 main event for Sao Paulo, Brazil, features Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

Blachowicz ran into a stumbling block in his run to a title shot when Thiago Santos defeated him early this year. He rebounded with a brutal knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Now he hopes to do the same to former Strikeforce middleweight champion Jacare, who is making his light heavyweight debut this weekend.

Jacare has bounced in and out of middleweight title contention, so he’s hoping to take a quick jump into contention at 205 pounds with a win over Blachowicz potentially setting up a challenge of Jon Jones.

Listen in as former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy takes us inside the War Room to break down the UFC Sao Paulo headliner between Blachowicz and Jacare.

UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs. Jacare Live Results

Tune to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 22 live results on Saturday, Nov. 16, as Jan Blachowicz welcomes Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza to the light heavyweight division in the main event.

