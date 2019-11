UFC Sao Paulo: Blachowicz vs. Jacare media day face-off video

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Watch as the UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs. Jacare main card fighters squared off at media day on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs. Jacare Live Results

Tune to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 22 live results on Saturday, Nov. 16, as Jan Blachowicz welcomes Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza to the light heavyweight division in the main event.