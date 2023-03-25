UFC San Antonio Live Results: Vera vs. Sandhagen

UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen results begin at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March, 25, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Click on the fight below in the UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC San Antonio results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between No. 3 ranked Marlon Vera and No. 5 ranked Cory Sandhagen.

Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Preliminary card beings at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sanhagen Fight Card and Results

Main card

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Daniel Pineda def.. Tucker Lutz via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:50, Round 2

Preliminary card