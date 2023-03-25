UFC San Antonio Live Results: Vera vs. Sandhagen

UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen results begin at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March, 25, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Click on the fight below in the UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC San Antonio results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
The event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between No. 3 ranked Marlon Vera and No. 5 ranked Cory Sandhagen.
- Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+
- Preliminary card beings at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+
UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen Live Results
UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sanhagen Fight Card and Results
Main card
- Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo
- Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev
- Daniel Pineda def.. Tucker Lutz via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:50, Round 2
Preliminary card
- Lucas Alexander def. Steven Peterson (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Trevin Giles def. Preston Parsons via split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)
- C.J. Vergara def. Daniel da Silva via TKO (punches) at 4:04, Round 2
- Victor Altamirano def. Vinicius Salvador via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)