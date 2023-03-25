UFC San Antonio Live Results: Vera vs. Sandhagen

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 25, 2023
UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen results begin at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March, 25, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Click on the fight below in the UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC San Antonio results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between No. 3 ranked Marlon Vera and No. 5 ranked Cory Sandhagen.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

  • Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+
  • Preliminary card beings at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen Live Results

UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sanhagen Fight Card and Results

Main card

  • Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
  • Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya
  • Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo
  • Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev
  • Daniel Pineda def.. Tucker Lutz via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:50, Round 2

Preliminary card

  • Lucas Alexander def. Steven Peterson (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Trevin Giles def. Preston Parsons via split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)
  • C.J. Vergara def. Daniel da Silva via TKO (punches) at 4:04, Round 2
  • Victor Altamirano def. Vinicius Salvador via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

