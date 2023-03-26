UFC San Antonio Bonuses: Finishers banked an extra $50,000

Following Saturday’s UFC San Antonio event at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses.

Fight Of The Night: CJ Vergara vs Daniel Lacerda

It was only the second fight of the night, but it was one that people will be talking about for days to come after UFC San Antonio concludes. Daniel Lacerda started the fight strong, landing a series of punches that looked like they might put CJ Vergara away early.

The hometown favorite, Vergara wasn’t going to go down without a fight in front of the San Antonio crowd, as he got out of the first round and turned things around in the second frame. With one minute left to go in the round, Vergara started laying it on the Brazilian forcing the ref to come in and stop it. A true comeback by Vergara that had everyone inside the arena on their feet and everyone outside the arena talking.

Performance Of The Night Bonuses

Performance Of The Night: Nate Landwehr

“Nate The Train” came rolling through San Antonio, Texas as he submitted Austin Lingo in the second round to earn his third straight victory inside the Octagon.

Both men were exchanging punches in the first round, with Landwehr turning it up a notch as the second round got underway. Landwehr landed a head kick that seemed to rattle Lingo and from then on it was only a matter of time before the fight would come to a halt. Once the two ended up on the canvas, Landwehr locked in a rear-naked choke forcing Lingo to tap.

Performance Of The Night: Daniel Pineda

Daniel Pineda returned to action for the first time in almost two years and made the most of his return, submitting Tucker Lutz in the second round. After the two spent the first round, Pineda picked things up in the second. The Texas native hurt Lutz with a knee which would later lead to Pineda securing the guillotine choke. All 28 of Pineda’s wins have come inside the distance.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen Attendance, Records and Gate

Attendance: 16,076 (sold out)

Gate: $2.15 million