UFC Saint Petersburg Post-fight Press Conference

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik Post-fight Press Conference streaming live from Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia following the event. Heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Alexey Oleinik headline the fight card. The event marks the second time the fight promotion has held an event in Russia.

