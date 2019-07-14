UFC Sacramento bonuses: Urijah Faber banks an extra $50,000 with hometown win

The Ultimate Fighting Championship was in Sacramento, California on Saturday and the crowd inside Golden 1 Center witnessed the return of a legend and some quick finishes.

Former WEC featherweight champion Urijah Faber returned to the Octagon after a 31-month retirement from fighting in the UFC on ESPN+ 13 co-main event. “The California Kid” scored the fastest finish of his career to the delight of his hometown crowd. Faber faced Ricky Simon, who entered the bout on an eight-fight winning streak.

Simon pressured Faber landing a right hand and a hard leg kick. Simon tried to walk Faber down but Faber planted his feet and fired off a right hand that sent Simon crashing to the canvas. Faber followed him to the ground and connected with left hands and elbows until the referee stepped in to stop the fight. His return lasted 46 seconds but it was long enough to collect a $50,00 bonus.

Featherweight Josh Emmett earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round stoppage of Mirsad Bektic in main card action. Emmett landed a stiff jab late in the opening round that dropped Bektic. Seconds later, he finished with a series of strikes on the ground.

Two fighters from the preliminary fight card banked bonuses for their performances. Featherweight Andre Fili stopped Sheymon Moraes in the first round via strikes while bantamweight Jonathan Martinez’s third-round knockout of Pingyuan Liu earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC on ESPN+ 13 Performance of the Night Bonuses

Urijah Faber

Josh Emmett

Andre Fili

Jonathan Martinez

UFC on ESPN+ 13 Gate and Attendance