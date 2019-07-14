HOT OFF THE WIRE
Germaine de Randamie at UFC on ESPN+ 13

featuredGermaine de Randamie won’t sit and wait for a shot at Amanda Nunes’ UFC belt

Germaine de Randamie kos Aspen Ladd at UFC Sacramento

featuredGermaine de Randamie stakes claim for title shot with quick finish of Aspen Ladd at UFC Sacramento

UFC Sacramento Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 13 Live Results: de Randamie vs. Ladd (Results & Fight Stats)

Germaine de Randamie - UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 13 weigh-in results: de Randamie and Ladd on the mark for Sacramento headliner

UFC Sacramento bonuses: Urijah Faber banks an extra $50,000 with hometown win

July 13, 2019
NoNo Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship was in Sacramento, California on Saturday and the crowd inside Golden 1 Center witnessed the return of a legend and some quick finishes.

Former WEC featherweight champion Urijah Faber returned to the Octagon after a 31-month retirement from fighting in the UFC on ESPN+ 13 co-main event. “The California Kid” scored the fastest finish of his career to the delight of his hometown crowd. Faber faced Ricky Simon, who entered the bout on an eight-fight winning streak.

Simon pressured Faber landing a right hand and a hard leg kick. Simon tried to walk Faber down but Faber planted his feet and fired off a right hand that sent Simon crashing to the canvas. Faber followed him to the ground and connected with left hands and elbows until the referee stepped in to stop the fight. His return lasted 46 seconds but it was long enough to collect a $50,00 bonus.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN+ 13 Live Results: de Randamie vs. Ladd (Results & Fight Stats)

Featherweight Josh Emmett earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round stoppage of Mirsad Bektic in main card action.  Emmett landed a stiff jab late in the opening round that dropped Bektic.  Seconds later, he finished with a series of strikes on the ground.

Two fighters from the preliminary fight card banked bonuses for their performances.  Featherweight Andre Fili stopped Sheymon Moraes in the first round via strikes while bantamweight Jonathan Martinez’s third-round knockout of Pingyuan Liu earned him a Performance of the Night bonus. 

UFC on ESPN+ 13 Performance of the Night Bonuses

  • Urijah Faber
  • Josh Emmett
  • Andre Fili
  • Jonathan Martinez

UFC on ESPN+ 13 Gate and Attendance

  • Gate$938,734.17
  • Attendance – 10,306

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA