UFC Rochester Preliminary Highlights: Aspen Ladd rolls over Sijara Eubanks

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the preliminary bout highlights from UFC on ESPN+ 10: Dos Anjos vs. Lee in Rochester, New York.

