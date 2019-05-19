UFC Rochester Preliminary Highlights: Aspen Ladd rolls over Sijara Eubanks

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 18, 2019
NoNo Comments

Aspen Ladd def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-28)

Desmond Green def. Charles Jourdain via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Michel Pereira def. Danny Roberts via KO (flying knee and punch) at 1:47, R1

Grant Dawson def. Michael Trizano via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27, R2

Ed Herman def. Patrick Cummins via TKO (knee and punches) at 3:39, R1

Zak Cummings def. Trevin Giles via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:00, R3

Julio Arce def. Julian Erosa via KO (head kick) at 1:49, R3

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the preliminary bout highlights from UFC on ESPN+ 10: Dos Anjos vs. Lee in Rochester, New York.

RELATED:

Following UFC on ESPN+ 10 in Rochester, New York, the Ultimate Fighting Championship takes a week off before returning to Stockholm, Sweden. UFC light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson claims the home country advantage, as he faces Anthony Smith in the headlining bout on Saturday, June 1, at Ericsson Globe Arena.

