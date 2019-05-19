UFC Rochester Main Card Highlights: Rafael Dos Anjos submits Kevin Lee!

Rafael dos Anjos def. Kevin Lee via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:47, R4
Ian Heinisch def. Antônio Carlos Júnior via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Felicia Spencer def. Megan Anderson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:24, R1
Vicente Luque def. Derrick Krantz via TKO (punches) at 3:52, R1
Charles Oliveira def. Nik Lentz via TKO (punches) at 2:11, R2
Davi Ramos def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Check out the main card highlights from UFC on ESPN+ 10: Dos Anjos vs. Lee in Rochester, New York.
Following UFC on ESPN+ 10 in Rochester, New York, the Ultimate Fighting Championship takes a week off before returning to Stockholm, Sweden. UFC light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson claims the home country advantage, as he faces Anthony Smith in the headlining bout on Saturday, June 1, at Ericsson Globe Arena.