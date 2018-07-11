HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDaniel Cormier Issues Apology to Former Champion Stipe Miocic

featuredChad Mendes: ‘It’s the Perfect Time for Me to Come Back’ After Two Years Away

Daniel Cormier UFC 226 Two Belts

featuredDaniel Cormier’s Inspirational Struggle to Get to the Top

Brock Lesnar UFC 200 weigh

featuredBrock Lesnar Back in USADA Program, Eligible to Return in January 2019

UFC Reveals Cast for The Ultimate Fighter 28: Heavy Hitters

July 11, 2018
NoNo Comments

The highly anticipated 28th season of The Ultimate Fighter will see UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker coach opposite No. 4 ranked contender Kelvin Gastelum. Following the series, which debuts Wednesday, August 29 on FS1, the two will clash for the middleweight title at a date that will be determined in the near future.

The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters will also feature a dynamic cast of men’s heavyweights and women’s featherweights. Each tournament winner will receive a six-figure UFC contract. Following the series, the live finale will take place on Friday, November 30 at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. 

Whittaker (21-4) won The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes as a welterweight and has gone on to become one of the most successful TUF winners in the UFC. He is the reigning UFC middleweight champion and has claimed five post-fight bonus awards in his last four fights. 

Gastelum (16-3, 1 NC) also won The Ultimate Fighter, claiming the middleweight trophy during the 17th season of the show. He has been dominant at 185 pounds, taking out former champions and superstars such as Michael Bisping, Jacare Souza and Tim Kennedy. 

TRENDING > Dana White Awards Two More Contracts at Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 4 (Results & Video)

Below is a full list of competitors (name, age, professional record and fighting out of):

FEMALE FEATHERWEIGHTS

  • Leah Letson | 25 | 4-1 | Milwaukee, WI
  • Larissa Pacheco | 23 | 11-2 | Belem, Brazil
  • Marciea Allen | 36 | 7-2 | Wood Dale, IL
  • Pannie Kianzad | 26 | 9-3 | Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Bea Malecki | 26 | 2-0 | Stockholm, Sweden
  • Julija Stoliarenko | 25 | 4-2-1 | Kaunas, Lithuania
  • Katharina Lehner | 28 | 7-1 | Cologne, Germany
  • Macy Chiasson | 26 | 2-0 | New Orleans, LA

MALE HEAVYWEIGHTS

  • Ben Sosoli | 28 | 6-2 | Melbourne, Australia
  • Maurice Greene | 31 | 5-2 | St. Cloud, MN
  • Michel Batista | 34 | 4-0 | Miami, FL
  • Juan Francisco Espino Diepa | 37 | 8-1 | Las Palmas, Spain
  • Justin Frazier | 28 | 10-2 | Cave City, AR
  • Anderson Da Silva | 31 | 3-0-1 | Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Przemyslaw Mysiala | 35 | 22-9-1 | Maidenhead, England
  • Josh Parisian | 28 | 7-2 | Brighton, MI

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA