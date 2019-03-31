UFC returns to Philadelphia with a million-dollar-plus gate

It had been just under eight years since the last time the Ultimate Fighting Championship held an event in Philadelphia, but UFC on ESPN 2 marked the return by producing a gate of more the one million dollars.

Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje headlined the Philly fight card that drew an attendance of 11,123 to Wells Fargo Arena, producing a gate of $1,102,542.16.

UFC 133 was the most recent prior event the promotion held in Philadelphia, which featured Rashad Evans stopping Tito Ortiz late in the second round. UFC 133 produced similar numbers with an attendance of 11,583 amassing gate receipts of $1,500,000.

Gaethje didn’t need anywhere near as much time to finish Barboza as Evans did to finish Ortiz. Gaethje laid Barboza out at the midway point of round one without a follow-up punch being thrown. Though he climbed up on the cage and did a back flip and stuck the landing for good measure.

Gaethje and Barboza were awarded Fight of the Night honors.