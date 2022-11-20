UFC releases tribute video to Anthony Johnson

Former UFC fighter Anthony Johnson passed away on November 13 from organ failure due to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.

The news quickly traveled through the MMA community about the passing of “Rumble.” Johnson fought 19 times inside the famed UFC octagon and built a reputation as one of the most dangerous knockout artists on the roster.

On Saturday, the fight promotion released a tribute video in honor of Johnson. He was 38-years old.

We pay tribute to Anthony "Rumble" Johnson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E2obbW7FwF — UFC (@ufc) November 19, 2022

