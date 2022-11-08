UFC releases statement addressing ‘suspicious betting activity’ surrounding UFC Vegas 64 bout

On Monday, it was revealed that UFC and a U.S.-based betting integrity firm are investigating “suspicious betting activity” surrounding a fight that took place at UFC Vegas 64.

The ‘suspicious betting activity’ surrounded Shayilan Nuerdanbieke’s first-round victory over Darrick Minner on the main card. Betting lines dramatically changed hours before the featherweight bout took place. Rumors circulated that Minner was injured and the odds went from Nuerdanbeike being a -220 favorite to a -420 favorite. Money flooded in on Nuerdanbeike winning by TKO in the first round, and that’s exactly what happened. The fight was stopped after 67 seconds after it became obvious that Minner injured his knee or leg. Many believe he was injured before stepping inside the octagon.

Monday afternoon, the fight promotion released a statement addressing the matter.

“Like many professional sports organizations, UFC works with an independent betting integrity service to monitor wagering activity on our events. Our betting integrity partner, Don Best Sports, a leading global supplier of real-time betting data for North American sporting events, will conduct a thorough review of the facts and report its findings,” the statement read.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe either of the athletes involved in the bout, or anyone associated with their teams, behaved in an unethical or irresponsible manner.”

