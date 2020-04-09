HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White over UFC 249 poster

featuredDana White postpones UFC 249, will no longer happen on April 18

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Gym Day - Serious

featuredRose Namajunas withdrew from UFC 249 because of coronavirus related deaths in her family

Dana White over UFC 249 poster

featuredUFC 249 reportedly to be hosted on Tribal Lands in California

Dana White over Khabib Nurmagomedov with UFC belt

featuredDana White absolves Nurmagomedov: ‘Khabib didn’t fly back to Russia; he got flown back to Russia’

UFC releases statement about UFC 249 cancellation

April 9, 2020
NoNo Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship received requests from ESPN and Disney executives and decided to abandon putting on UFC 249 on April 18.

The event was scheduled to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and feature a lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson as the main event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was forbid to take place in New York. The fight promotion scrambled to find a new location but was determined put on the fight card. Nurmagomedov pulled out of the event due to travel restrictions in Russia and Justin Gaethje stepped in to face Ferguson in an interim title bout.

The event was going to take place at Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, Calif.  On Thursday, UFC president Dana White made the announcement that the organization decided to postpone the event. The fight promotion released a statement about the cancellation.

TRENDING > Dana White postpones UFC 249, will no longer happen on April 18

“While the organization was fully prepared to proceed with UFC 249, ESPN has requested the postponement of the event and subsequent bouts until further notice in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. UFC looks forward to resuming the full live events schedule as soon as possible,” read the statement.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA