UFC releases remaining 2019 schedule of events

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the dates and distribution plans for UFC events in the third and fourth quarters 2019. The schedule is a continuation of the historic multi-year agreement between UFC and The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-To-Consumer & International segment and ESPN that makes ESPN+ and ESPN the exclusive media homes of UFC in the United States. The majority of Q3 and Q4 event locations will be announced at a later date.

ESPN+ is the multi-sport, direct-to-consumer video service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. It reached 2 million subscribers in less than a year and offers fans thousands of live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, along with premium editorial content.

Seven UFC Pay-Per-View events from July through December 2019 will be available through ESPN+ (U.S. only), including UFC 239 on Saturday, July 6; UFC 240, Saturday, July 27; UFC 241, Saturday, Aug. 17; UFC 242, Saturday, Sept. 7; UFC 243, Saturday, Oct. 5; UFC 244, Saturday, Nov. 2; and UFC 245, Saturday, Dec. 14.

ESPN+, the premium multi-sport, direct-to-consumer video service, will feature 11 third and fourth quarter events, beginning with “UFC Fight Night on ESPN+” on Saturday, July 13 in Sacramento, California. ESPN+ will also live stream Saturday UFC events on Aug. 10, Aug. 31, Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Dec. 21.

ESPN linear networks will air four events in the final two quarters of 2019, including three events on ESPN and one on ESPN2. The three “UFC Fight Night on ESPN” Saturday events will air on July 20, Aug. 3 and Dec. 7. ESPN2 will broadcast “UFC Fight Night on ESPN2” on Friday, Oct. 18.

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas uncertain about her future following loss at UFC 237

July 3-7

UFC INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK (Las Vegas, NV)

Saturday, July 6

UFC 239 (Las Vegas, NV)

Saturday, July 13

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ (Sacramento, CA)

Saturday, July 20

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN (San Antonio, TX)

Saturday, July 27

UFC 240

Saturday, Aug. 3

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 10

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, Aug. 17

UFC 241 (Anaheim, CA)

Saturday, Aug. 31

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 7

UFC 242 (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates)

Saturday, Sept. 14

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 21

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ (Mexico City, Mexico)

Saturday, Sept. 28

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 5

UFC 243

Saturday, Oct. 12

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Friday, Oct. 18

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 26

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 2

UFC 244

Saturday, Nov. 16

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 23

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, Dec. 7

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 14

UFC 245

Saturday, Dec. 21

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+