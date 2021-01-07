UFC releases first two fight cards for third Fight Island stint

Las Vegas – UFC kicks off its third run on UFC FIGHT ISLAND with two pivotal main event clashes guaranteed to deliver action. First, two of the best featherweights on the planet face off, as former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway looks to earn another shot at the title by taking out No. 6 Calvin Kattar. Next, top welterweight contenders collide looking to break into the top 5 as No. 8 ranked Michael Chiesa meets No. 9 Neil Magny.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT on ESPN+: HOLLOWAY vs. KATTAR will take place Saturday, January 16 on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. For the first time ever, the main card will be televised live on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick things off at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+.

Holloway (21-6, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) intends to start the New Year by delivering another vintage performance and returning to the winner’s circle. Arguably the greatest featherweight in UFC history, he owns the division’s records for most stoppage victories, most wins and the longest win streak. During his reign as champion, Holloway defeated Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega and Frankie Edgar in dominant fashion. He now aims to cement himself as the clear No. 1 contender by becoming the first person to stop Kattar in the UFC.

Fan favorite Kattar (22-4, fighting out of Methuen, Mass.) looks to step up and impress in the biggest fight of his career and inject himself into the title conversation. An exciting and dangerous striker, Kattar rose through the featherweight ranks with memorable knockouts over Shane Burgos, Ricardo Lamas and Jeremy Stephens. He now looks to stay undefeated on UFC FIGHT ISLAND and prove that he is one of the best in the world against his first former champion.

Additional bouts on the card include:

Welterweight veterans finally meet as former interim champion Carlos Condit (31-13, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) faces off with Matt Brown (24-17, fighting out of Denver, Colo.)

Welterweight standout Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-3, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) returns to action for the first time in over two years when he takes on the durable Li Jingliang (17-6, fighting out of Beijing, China)

2020 breakout star Joaquin Buckley (12-3, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) intends to keep his momentum going when he battles Alessio Di Chirico (12-5, fighting out of Rome, Italy) at middleweight

Undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series veterans lock horns as Punahele Soriano (6-0, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) faces Dusko Todorovic (10-0, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) in a middleweight contest

Rising women’s bantamweight prospect Wu Yanan (10-3, fighting out of Xi’an, China) looks to deliver her most impressive performance yet against newcomer Joselyne Edwards (9-2, fighting out of Panama City, Panama)

Dana White’s Contender Series standout Phil Hawes (9-2, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) seeks to hand Nassourdine Imavov (9-2, fighting out of Paris, France) his first UFC loss

No. 13 ranked middleweight Omari Akhmedov (20-5-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) plans to defend his place in the rankings when he battles Tom Breese (12-2, fighting out of Birmingham, England)

Heavyweights Carlos Felipe (9-1, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil) and Justin Tafa (4-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) intend to steal the show

Featherweight grapplers go to war as Nik Lentz (30-11-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) and Mike Grundy (12-2, fighting out of Wigan, Greater Manchester, England) look to bounce back into the win column

Jacob Kilburn (8-3, fighting out of Woodlawn, Tenn.) and Austin Lingo (7-1, fighting out of Mesquite, Texas) battle to secure their first UFC wins in a featherweight bout

Women’s bantamweight veteran Sarah Moras (6-7, fighting out of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada) intends to stop Vanessa Melo (10-8, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) from achieving her first UFC victory

David Zawada (17-5, fighting out of Düsseldorf, Germany) and Ramazan Emeev (19-4, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) clash in an exciting welterweight bout

UFC FIGHT NIGHT on ESPN+: CHIESA vs. MAGNY will take place Wednesday, January 20 on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. All bouts will air live on ESPN, ESPN Desportes and ESPN+ in the U.S. with the main card beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and the prelims starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

Chiesa (17-4, fighting out of Spokane Valley, Wash.) has his sights set on continuing his ascent up the welterweight ranks by taking out one of the division’s toughest competitors. The winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 15, Chiesa established himself as one of the best lightweights in the world with victories over Beneil Dariush and Jim Miller before moving up to welterweight in 2018. Since the move, Chiesa has gone undefeated with wins over Rafael Dos Anjos, Diego Sanchez and Carlos Condit. He now looks to make it four in a row and stake his claim for a spot in the top 5.

A member of the UFC roster since 2013, Magny (24-8, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) has faced the who’s who of the welterweight division. Among the most active athletes on the roster with a record-tying five wins in a calendar year in 2014, Magny’s resume includes victories over former UFC champions Robbie Lawler, Johny Hendricks and Carlos Condit. He now seeks to begin the New Year with a major win and work his way towards his first UFC title shot.

Additional bouts on the card include: