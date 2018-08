UFC Releases Extended Trailer to Promo Upcoming Events

The UFC has released the above trailer to promo several of its upcoming events, beginning with Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick in Lincoln, Neb., moving on to Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till at UFC 228 and Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 229, and many more.

Which of the announced fights do you think will fall through before they get to the Octagon?

