HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva kneels in Octagon at UFC Vegas 12

featuredUFC releases Anderson Silva from his contract

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor UFC 178

featuredDone Deal: Conor McGregor reportedly inks contract for UFC 257 Dustin Poirier rematch

Conor McGregor - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Dustin Poirier

featuredDana White addresses Khabib still drug testing, updates Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

featuredUFC Vegas 14: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos recap video

UFC releases Anderson Silva from his contract

November 19, 2020
NoNo Comments

Thursday marked the end of an era, as former UFC middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva was released from his contract.

Silva retired following his loss to Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12 recently, but he left the door open a crack. UFC president Dana White, however, slammed the door shut, at least the door to the Octagon.

“It is very difficult for us to stop, but today is the final day. I am so happy to be here and doing my last show for my fans here in UFC,” Silva said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping.

But even then he may have had plans beyond the UFC. When Bisping tried to confirm that we had all just witnessed the final mixed martial arts bout of his career, Silva hedged his bet.

“First I go back home. I go back and sit with my team. It’s tough for say it’s my last or not because this is my air. This I do this for my entire life and with my heart. So let’s see.”

In his comments after Silva’s final fight in the Octagon, White was adamant that he had made a mistake in letting Silva fight again and said in no uncertain terms that the former UFC middleweight champion would not fight for him again.

TRENDING > UFC champ Israel Adesanya to commentate at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

“Look at Anderson. When the fight was over, he couldn’t even stand up to do his interview. He had to sit down and do an interview. I made a big mistake and I shouldn’t have let him fight this fight tonight,” White said.

“He’s a legend of this sport and he’s a legend of this company, and I did something I disagreed with. I knew I was right, and tonight proved I was right, and Anderson Silva should never fight again.

“I don’t feel good about myself that I let Anderson Silva fight this last fight.”

White certainly made it final, at least in regards to the UFC. With Silva being released from his contract according to MMA Fighting, even if Silva decides to fight again, it won’t be under the banner where he spent his last 14 years.

Trending Video > Dana White addresses possibility of McGregor vs. Poirier title fight, Khabib’s status

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA