UFC releases Anderson Silva from his contract

Thursday marked the end of an era, as former UFC middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva was released from his contract.

Silva retired following his loss to Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12 recently, but he left the door open a crack. UFC president Dana White, however, slammed the door shut, at least the door to the Octagon.

“It is very difficult for us to stop, but today is the final day. I am so happy to be here and doing my last show for my fans here in UFC,” Silva said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping.

But even then he may have had plans beyond the UFC. When Bisping tried to confirm that we had all just witnessed the final mixed martial arts bout of his career, Silva hedged his bet.

“First I go back home. I go back and sit with my team. It’s tough for say it’s my last or not because this is my air. This I do this for my entire life and with my heart. So let’s see.”

In his comments after Silva’s final fight in the Octagon, White was adamant that he had made a mistake in letting Silva fight again and said in no uncertain terms that the former UFC middleweight champion would not fight for him again.

“Look at Anderson. When the fight was over, he couldn’t even stand up to do his interview. He had to sit down and do an interview. I made a big mistake and I shouldn’t have let him fight this fight tonight,” White said.

“He’s a legend of this sport and he’s a legend of this company, and I did something I disagreed with. I knew I was right, and tonight proved I was right, and Anderson Silva should never fight again.

“I don’t feel good about myself that I let Anderson Silva fight this last fight.”

White certainly made it final, at least in regards to the UFC. With Silva being released from his contract according to MMA Fighting, even if Silva decides to fight again, it won’t be under the banner where he spent his last 14 years.

