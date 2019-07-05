UFC presser face-offs: Khabib vs Poirier, Cormier vs Miocic, Holloway vs Edgar, Whittaker vs Adesanya

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 5, 2019
The UFC held a seasonal press conference on Friday to promote its upcoming marquee events. UFC 240 features Max Holloway putting his featherweight title on the line opposite Frankie Edgar, UFC 241 will see heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier rematch Stipe Miocic, UFC 242 pits undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov against Dustin Poirier to unify their lightweight titles, and UFC 243 features middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker returning from medical issues to unify his belt with Israel Adesanya’s interim belt.

At Friday’s UFC press conference, the key fighters from upcoming pay-per-view events squared off for media and fans in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.

