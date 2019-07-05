UFC presser face-offs: Khabib vs Poirier, Cormier vs Miocic, Holloway vs Edgar, Whittaker vs Adesanya

The UFC held a seasonal press conference on Friday to promote its upcoming marquee events. UFC 240 features Max Holloway putting his featherweight title on the line opposite Frankie Edgar, UFC 241 will see heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier rematch Stipe Miocic, UFC 242 pits undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov against Dustin Poirier to unify their lightweight titles, and UFC 243 features middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker returning from medical issues to unify his belt with Israel Adesanya’s interim belt.

At Friday’s UFC press conference, the key fighters from upcoming pay-per-view events squared off for media and fans in Las Vegas.

