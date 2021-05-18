UFC president Dana White reacts to new CDC mask rules

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 18, 2021
UFC president Dana White has been able to navigate through the COVID-19 restrictions and set the standard of holding sporting events during a pandemic. The fight promotion was the first major sports league to return to regularly scheduled events in May 2020 operating inside a bubble in Jacksonville, Fla.

On April 24, with UFC 261, the fight promotion became the first to host an event indoors with a full capacity crowd. Last week the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated do not need to wear a mask. White was asked about the new guidelines during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference. Watch his reaction.

