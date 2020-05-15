UFC President Dana White posts his personal COVID-19 swab tests

So you don’t believe the UFC is testing everyone? Well, we can’t prove that, but UFC president Dana White has posted at least two of what he says are the three COVID-19 swab tests that he has undergone.

White was highly criticized for trying to hold UFC 249 on April 18. He eventually bagged that date at the request of his broadcast partners at ESPN. Rumors swirled that it was pressure from California Governor Gavin Newsom and California U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein that caused Disney (ESPN’s parent company) and ESPN execs to ask White to stand down.

He was still heavily criticized when he rescheduled for UFC 249 and had a fighter, Jacare Souza, test positive for COVID-19. Jacare was subsequently pulled from the fight card, which White says is how it was supposed to work.

White claims that all fighters, UFC staff, and other personnel at UFC 249, Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira, and Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris have all been tested for COVID-19, among other safety precautions.

Posting to his Instagram and Twitter accounts, White claims he has personally been tested three times, he even posted videos of the technician shoving the swab up his nose. Well, he only posted two fo the videos, so we’ll have to take his word on test number three.

How do you feel about Dana White and the UFC moving forward with fight events amidst the global coronavirus pandemic?

