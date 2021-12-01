UFC president Dana White has COVID-19, called Joe Rogan for treatment advice

UFC president Dana White is currently in isolation after testing positive to COVID-19 after a Thanksgiving gathering with his family.

White revealed that he and many in his family have the virus during an appearance on “The Jim Rome Podcast.”

“We just went up to my place in Maine and for Thanksgiving it’s tradition we go up there, and somebody had it, and we get back, and we all tested positive for COVID,” White said. “Literally the whole family and my family up in Maine, too.”

The 52-year old White is fully vaccinated and his symptoms have been mild. After testing positive, White reached out to UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan for advice on recovery.

“We got back on Saturday. On Sunday, I cold plunge and steam every day,” White said. “So I get out of the cold plunge and steam, and I spray the eucalyptus and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I couldn’t smell anything. So I opened the bottle and start sniffing the bottle of eucalyptus, and I couldn’t smell and I was like, ‘I know what this means.’ I literally got out of the steam and got on my phone and called Joe Rogan.

“I get up, 9 o’clock Monday morning, and I get tested. He said get monoclonal antibodies in you as soon as possible, so I did. By noon, I had the monoclonal antibodies in me. Then he told me to do a NAD drip. I did that right after. The next day – so Sunday at 8 o’clock at night I have no taste or smell. I get up Tuesday getting ready to shave. Cleaning my razor, I could smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day by 11 o’clock. Then I took a dose of ivermectin. Then yesterday I did a vitamin drip, and today I’m doing another NAD drip.

“Never felt better. I’m feeling like a million bucks. I’m doing two-a-day workouts for the next 10 days while I have COVID and I’m in quarantine. I got my smell and taste back in less than 24 hours.”

Rogan tested positive to COVID-19 in late August. He underwent an onslaught of treatments and quickly recovered.

“We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it: all kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pack, prednisone – everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row,” Rogan said at the time. “I feel great.”