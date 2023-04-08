UFC President Dana White discusses WWE purchase and company merger: ‘They hit a home run with Logan Paul’

UFC president Dana White discussed the recent purchase of the WWE by UFC parent company Endeavor and being merged into a newly formed entity containing both pay-per-view powerhouses.

The UFC and WWE will operate under the umbrella of a newly formed publicly traded company that has yet to be named. The new company is expected to trade under the TKO ticker symbol on the stock market.

“The immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders,” said Vince McMahon, Executive Chairman of WWE at the time.

“Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity.”

The press release from Endeavor announcing the completed deal valued the UFC at $12.1 billion and the WWE at $9.3 billion. The UFC-WWE merger effectively created a $21.4 billion company.

“Nothing changes in our businesses. I’m going to keep doing what I do. They’re going to keep doing what they do,” White told TMZ Sports.

“What happens is, business-wise, there’s a lot of added value that Ari Emanuel (Endeavor CEO) and Endeavor can add to the WWE. That’s it.”

WWE hit a home run with Logan Paul

Since the purchase and company merge, people have wondered about the possibilities of crossover athletes competing in the other company, or both. Ronda Rousey is a WWE star. Brock Lesnar was a WWE star before coming to the UFC. While it’s happened and could happen again, White doesn’t see much room for it in the future but left the door open.

“It’s happened before even before the relationship wasn’t was it is now,” said White. “Brock Lesnar wanted to try it. He’s obviously got an incredible wrestling background, so he was successful here. It would be very hard for many of the other guys to come over here and be that successful.

“But, like Ronda. When she went to the WWE she was obviously talented enough to do it. If those scenarios are still there where somebody is talented enough to actually go because that isn’t easy to do either.”

The WWE may not need any crossover from UFC fighters. Perhaps Logan Paul will be bigger than Conor McGregor. White has been impressed.

“I mean look at Logan Paul,” said White. “Have you seen his wrestling?”

“I don’t know Jack-Sh*t about wrestling, but let me tell you want I do know. They hit a f**king home run with that guy, an absolute home run. He is incredibly talented. He’s an amazing athlete. I was blown away by watching him. So obviously, if you have a scenario where somebody is that good and could go over to the WWE it’s going to happen.”