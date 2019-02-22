UFC Prague weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight ahead of Blachowicz vs Santos

The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its first trip to Prague, Croatia, with this week’s UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3, which features a light heavyweight showdown in the main event. The bouts were all made official at Friday’s weigh-in, although two athletes missed weight.

The UFC Prague headliner pits Jan Blachowicz, who is trying to convert a winning streak into a title shot, against Thiago Santos, who had modest success at middleweight before recently making the move to his more natural weight at 205 pounds. Both men were on point. Blachowicz weighed 205 pounds, while Santos stepped on the scale at 204 pounds.

Blachowicz is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and hoping to make it five. Santos has back-to-back wins since moving up to the light heavyweight division, but a victory over Blachowicz would put him on the map en route to a title shot, as well.

The UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3 co-main event is a heavyweight battle between Stefan Struve and Marcos Rogerio de Lima. As is typically the case at heavyweight, neither man had issue with the scale, although Struve weighed in near the top of the divisional limit at 263 pounds. Not far behind, de Lima was 255 pounds.

Main card fighter Klidson Abreu, who is making his Octagon debut, stepped on the scale 3 pounds over the 206-pound limit for a light heavyweight non-title bout. He was fined 20-percent of his fight purse, but his fight with Magomed Ankalaev will remain intact. Ankalaev weighed 204 pounds.

Lightweight Diego Ferreira also missed the mark, tipping the scale at 157 pounds for his bout with Rustam Khabilov, who weighed 156 pounds. He also was fined 20-percent of his fight purse to keep the bout on Saturday’s fight card.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3: Blachowicz vs. Santos Weigh-in Results

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Thiago Santos (204)

Stefan Struve (263) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (255)

Gian Villante (206) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (204)

Liz Carmouche (125) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126)

John Dodson (136) vs. Petr Yan (136)

Magomed Ankalaev (204) vs. Klidson Abreu (209)*

Prelims (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Dwight Grant (171) vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (171)

Daniel Teymur (146) vs. Chris Fishgold (145)

Veronica Macedo (126) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

Damir Hadzovic (155) vs. Polo Reyes (155)

Michel Prazeres (170) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (170)

Rustam Khabilov (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (157)*

Damir Ismagulov (155) vs. Joel Alvarez (156)

*Abreu and Ferreira were fined 20-percent of their fight purses for missing weight

