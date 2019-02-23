UFC Prague Post-Fight Press Conference Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 23, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on ESPN+ 3 post-fight press conference streaming live from O2 Arena in Prague Saturday’s event. Light heavyweights Jan Błachowicz and Thiago Santos headline the fight promotion’s first trip to the Czech Republic.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3: Blachowicz vs. Santos live results and fight coverage. Jan Blachowicz squares off with Thiago Santos in the main event with the first bout scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

