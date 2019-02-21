UFC Prague Odds: Who wins, Jan Blachowicz or Thiago Santos?

Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos headline the UFC’s first foray in Prague, Croatia. This Saturday, they headline UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3, each of them hoping to take a step closer to the belt wrapped around UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’s waist.

Blachowicz has been toiling at 205 pounds for years and has recently put together a string of four consecutive victories, putting him on the precipice of a title shot.

Santos is new to the division, but both of his trips to the cage at 205 pounds have resulted in victories. Those victories have been against Eryk Anders and Jimi Manuwa, which puts him in highly regarded status following a solid run at middleweight.

But who is going to win on Saturday and take that step toward the championship?

That is a good question, and seems to be one that even the oddsmakers are having a difficult time answering.

As of the time of publication of this article, MMAWeekly odds partne MyBookie.ag had the UFC Prague main event dead even at -110 odds for both men. That means that you’d have to lay down $110 on either Blachowicz or Santos and if your fighter won, you’d earn $100 in winnings.

The line on the UFC Prague co-main event isn’t a whole lot different, although there is a favored fighter. Marcos Rogerio de Lima is a slight favorite over Stefan Struve in their heavyweight showdown.

Struve is a +110 underdog (meaning you could put $100 down on him to win and if he does, you’d earn $110 in prize money), while de Lima is favored at -130.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3: Blachowicz vs. Santos Betting Lines

(as of Feb. 21, 2019, courtesy of MyBookie)

Jan Blachowicz: -110 vs. Thiago Santos: -110

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: -130 vs. Stefan Struve: +110

