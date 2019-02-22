HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Prague: Inside the Octagon Preview – Jan Blachowicz vs Thiago Santos

February 22, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Dan Hardy and John Gooden break down the UFC Fight Night Prague main event matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos. The two light heavyweights headline the fight promotion’s first trip to the Czech Republic on Saturday.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre, former UFC champion, announces retirement from MMA

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3: Blachowicz vs. Santos live results and fight coverage. Jan Blachowicz squares off with Thiago Santos in the main event with the first bout scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

