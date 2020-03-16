UFC postpones next three events, closes offices, but UFC 249 still on… for now

UFC president Dana White on Monday notified its employees that the promotion’s next three events were postponed because of increasing restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

White had remained steadfast in his attempts to go on with the show, even trying to move this weekend’s UFC London event to the United States with a new main event. All efforts fell to the wayside when first the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered guidance limiting all gatherings to less than 50 people then U.S. President Donald Trump requested that all gatherings be restricted to 10 or fewer people.

There was really no logistical way in which the UFC could reasonably hold an event under such conditions.

In notifying UFC employees that the Fight Night cards slated for London, Columbus, and Portland were being postponed, White was also insistent that UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson was still currently scheduled for April 18, though he admitted that the location and venue might change.

In addition to the postponements, White told employees that, effective immediately, UFC offices would be closed until at least March 31. He also offered assistance to any employee or member of any employee’s family that is showing symptoms and having any trouble getting to a doctor.

UFC officials had yet to make a public announcement at the time of publication.

Dana White’s email to UFC employees: