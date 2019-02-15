UFC Phoenix Staredown Video: Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez Go Face to Face

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 15, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of Sunday’s fights, check out the UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Media Day face-offs from Phoenix, where main event heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez didn’t subscribe to the belief that they needed to create pre-fight fireworks.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Live Results on Sunday. Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez headline the card with the first bout scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

