UFC Phoenix Staredown Video: Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez Go Face to Face

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of Sunday’s fights, check out the UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Media Day face-offs from Phoenix, where main event heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez didn’t subscribe to the belief that they needed to create pre-fight fireworks.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Live Results on Sunday. Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez headline the card with the first bout scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.