UFC Philly Weigh-in video and face-offs: Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje is on!

March 29, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Lightweights Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje are set for their UFC Philly main event following Friday’s weigh-in, but Ray Borg blew past the bantamweight limit for his bout. 

UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, March 30, in Philadelphia.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 30 for UFC on ESPN: Gaethje vs. Barboza full live results.

UFC Official Weigh-in Highlights: Ray Borg misses the mark

(Courtesy of UFC)

