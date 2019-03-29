UFC Philly Weigh-in video and face-offs: Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje is on!

Lightweights Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje are set for their UFC Philly main event following Friday’s weigh-in, but Ray Borg blew past the bantamweight limit for his bout.

UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, March 30, in Philadelphia.

UFC Official Weigh-in Highlights: Ray Borg misses the mark

