UFC Philly Odds: Who wins one of the most explosive bouts in UFC history?

UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje marks the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to the City of Brother Love for the first time since UFC 133 in 2011, when Rashad Evans vs. Tito Ortiz was the main event. It is the second promotional foray onto ESPN’s flagship network.

A fiery lightweight bout between top contenders Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje takes top billing in Philadelphia. Both men are know for their explosive striking displays, but if it will play out in such fashion is anyone’s guess, as they are also fighting to remain relevant in the 155-pound division’s title picture.

Barboza (20-6) had his championship aspirations crushed by back-to-back losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kevin Lee. Nurmagomedov is now the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

Gaethje (19-2) exploded onto the UFC scene following and undefeated start to his career that led to a World Series of Fighting title run. He also had his progress stopped by two consecutive losses. He dropped bouts to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. Alvarez has moved on to ONE Championship, while Poirier is slated to fight featherweight champion Max Holloway for the interim UFC lightweight title at UFC 236 next month in Atlanta.

Oddsmakers appear to be having almost as difficult a time predicting a winner as anyone else, as the odds are tight on this one. As of late Thursday, Barboza was a slight favorite, according to MMAWeekly.com odds partner MyBookie. A bet on Barboza would require $135 to earn a $100 prize, while a $100 bet on Gaethje would result in that same $100 prize. (Use the promo code MMAWEEKLY to get a 50-percent sign-up bonus at MyBookie.)

The UFC on ESPN 2 features middleweight veterans David Branch and Jack Hermansson, but most eyeballs will be glued to the feature fight between top strawweight contenders Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Michelle Waterson. Both of those bouts are staying fairly close on the board as well.

UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje Betting Lines

(as of March 28, 2018, courtesy of MyBookie)

Edson Barboza: -130 vs. Justin Gaethje: +100

David Branch: -105 vs. Jack Hermansson: -125

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: -145 vs. Michelle Waterson: +115

If you’d like to take a closer look at the UFC Philly lines and prop bets or any of the other MyBookie lines, be sure to use the promo code MMAWEEKLY if you sign up to get your 50-percent sign-up bonus.