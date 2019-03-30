UFC Philadelphia prelim highlights: Marina Rodriguez bloodies, beats Jessica Aguilar

Marina Rodriguez defeats Jessica Aguilar by unanimous decision at UFC Philadelphia

Desmond Green defeated Ross Pearson by TKO at UFC Philadelphia

THAT'S IT!@PredatorToon gets the takedown, lands some NASTY GnP, and finishes Pearson in round 1! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/rVgXMpaUs3 — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019

Kevin Aguilar defeated Enrique Barzola by unanimous decision at UFC Philadelphia

The flying knee lands as the round closes! Wow! Who took it? #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/PWkmvm2GTr — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019

Kevin Holland defeated Gerald Meerschaert by split decision at UFC Philadelphia

Check out the highlights from the Prelims at UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Marina Rodriguez bloodied Jessica Aguilar en route to a dominant victory.

Following UFC Philadelphia, the Ultimate Fighting Championship takes a week off before heading to Atlanta, Ga., for UFC 236, where featherweight champion Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title and Kelvin Gastelum fights Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight belt on Saturday, April 13.