UFC Philadelphia prelim highlights: Marina Rodriguez bloodies, beats Jessica Aguilar

Marina Rodriguez defeats Jessica Aguilar by unanimous decision at UFC Philadelphia
Aguilar threw that armbar up QUICK!#UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/LhkOEwptae
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
Now Rodriguez drops Aguilar! What a fun fight!#UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/NbOgx9OCjh
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
HOW TOUGH IS JESSICA AGUILAR!!!#UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Iw2a7jEtFO
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
DWTNCS alums now 5-0 tonight!
What a performance for @WMMarz! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/FawzgyxNzQ
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
Desmond Green defeated Ross Pearson by TKO at UFC Philadelphia
THAT'S IT!@PredatorToon gets the takedown, lands some NASTY GnP, and finishes Pearson in round 1! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/rVgXMpaUs3
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
Kevin Aguilar defeated Enrique Barzola by unanimous decision at UFC Philadelphia
They're swinging heavy in round 2! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/uxzOUdCCT0
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
The flying knee lands as the round closes! Wow!
Who took it? #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/PWkmvm2GTr
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
Make it 9️⃣ in a row!@KevinAguilarAOD gets it done! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/GiJuyaRIn0
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
Kevin Holland defeated Gerald Meerschaert by split decision at UFC Philadelphia
Submission transitions everywhere!#UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/IldLZjCkMK
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
Not sure @DC_MMA can give you any advice from the booth, @Trailblaze2Top ? #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/0TjFA9Jvvg
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
Holland gets it done by split-decision!@Trailblaze2Top #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/dqeZphdGM6
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from the Prelims at UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Marina Rodriguez bloodied Jessica Aguilar en route to a dominant victory.
RELATED:
- More UFC on ESPN 2 Fight Highlights
- UFC on ESPN 2 Live Results: Barboza vs. Gaethje (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)
Following UFC Philadelphia, the Ultimate Fighting Championship takes a week off before heading to Atlanta, Ga., for UFC 236, where featherweight champion Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title and Kelvin Gastelum fights Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight belt on Saturday, April 13.