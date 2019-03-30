UFC Philadelphia early prelim highlights: Casey Kenney upsets No. 3 ranked Ray Borg

Casey Kenney defeats Ray Borg by unanimous decision at UFC Philadelphia

How do you have it heading into round 3? #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/uI1TSfstab — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019

Swinging all the way until the final bell! Who took it on your final scorecard? #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/wuX8N83MY3 — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019

On 6 days notice, against the #3 flyweight in the world? No problem for @CKMMA135 #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/yyT1dL8O6N — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019

Alex Perez defeats Mark De La Rosa by unanimous decision at UFC Philadelphia

Jab was working all night for Maryna Moroz!#UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/7hQ44J3Bvm — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019

Undefeated no more! ?? Maryna Moroz earns the UD victory over the formerly unbeaten Mazo at #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/WWG7lElNsl — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the Early Prelims at UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Short-notice replace Casey Kenney upset No. 3 ranked bantamweight Ray Borg.

Following UFC Philadelphia, the Ultimate Fighting Championship takes a week off before heading to Atlanta, Ga., for UFC 236, where featherweight champion Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title and Kelvin Gastelum fights Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight belt on Saturday, April 13.