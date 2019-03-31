UFC Philadelphia main card highlights: Justin Gaethje delivers brutal knockout!

Justin Gaethje defeated Edson Barboza by knockout at UFC Philadelphia

WE TOLD YOU THIS FIGHT WOULDN'T DISAPPOINT!@Justin_Gaethje puts Barboza away in round 1! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/WD40HcctN9 — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019

Jack Hermansson defeats David Branch by submission at UFC Philadelphia

Josh Emmett defeats Michael Johnson by knockout at UFC Philadelphia

Michelle Waterson defeats Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision at UFC Philadelphia

Paul Craig submits Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Philadelphia

Sodiq Yusuff defeats Sheymon Moraes by unanimous decision at UFC Philadelphia

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the Main Card at UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Justin Gaethje re-established himself as a lightweight contender with his brutal knockout of Edson Barboza.

RELATED:

Following UFC Philadelphia, the Ultimate Fighting Championship takes a week off before heading to Atlanta, Ga., for UFC 236, where featherweight champion Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title and Kelvin Gastelum fights Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight belt on Saturday, April 13.