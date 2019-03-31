UFC Philadelphia main card highlights: Justin Gaethje delivers brutal knockout!

Justin Gaethje defeated Edson Barboza by knockout at UFC Philadelphia
We. Are. Giddy.#UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/qhzTQN0ZAq
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
WASTING NO TIME.#UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/E3jhPijLdY
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
WE TOLD YOU THIS FIGHT WOULDN'T DISAPPOINT!@Justin_Gaethje puts Barboza away in round 1! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/WD40HcctN9
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
So, @FelderPaul, what’s the best way to beat a guy like @Justin_Gaethje? ??? #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/sMKyZZb18F
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
Jack Hermansson defeats David Branch by submission at UFC Philadelphia
Submission!@JackTheJokerMMA gets the first round arm-in guillotine finish! Wow! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/tXdd1L60kQ
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
?? ??
We have a new contender at middleweight! @JackTheJokerMMA #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/S1pQ9vFLVT
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
Josh Emmett defeats Michael Johnson by knockout at UFC Philadelphia
OH MY GOODNESS JOSH EMMETT!!@JoshEmmettUFC #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/2Ci5TSFFni
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
???@JoshEmmettUFC #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/cd4YQDwyov
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
The commentators reaction to that @JoshEmmettUFC KO was all of us!#UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/9pwuhQO00r
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
Michelle Waterson defeats Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision at UFC Philadelphia
Big takedown in round 2 for @KarateHottieMMA! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/8v6No69iI1
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
ARMBAR!@KarateHottieMMA snatches up the armbar, but @KarolinaMMA survives through the end of the round! Wow! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ihsDUwy94h
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
Big elbow in the clinch for @KarateHottieMMA!
What a performance! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/a3ecS2CB6D
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
Waterson gets it done!#UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/7j2euu9HUz
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
"I want to go get that gold. #MomChamp y'all."@KarateHottieMMA #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/qOq14xbfLu
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
#CookieBoss watching Mom get the victory ? @KarateHottieMMA #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/qOYJaYa2YG
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
Paul Craig submits Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Philadelphia
Bear Jew!@PCraigMMA gets ANOTHER late-round submission victory! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/qeDlaIB6mK
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
Sodiq Yusuff defeats Sheymon Moraes by unanimous decision at UFC Philadelphia
YUSUFF ROCKS MORAES LATE IN ROUND 3!!#UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/bId3qN7xp9
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
Was this the blow that sealed it for @Super_Sodiq?#UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/J6so0dnJMg
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
?? @Super_Sodiq stays unbeaten inside the Octagon! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/gwLkWyAzuX
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
30% performances are a part of Nigerian culture, right @Super_Sodiq? ?#UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/1Wvkz6y0vO
— UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from the Main Card at UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Justin Gaethje re-established himself as a lightweight contender with his brutal knockout of Edson Barboza.
RELATED:
- More UFC on ESPN 2 Fight Highlights
- UFC on ESPN 2 Live Results: Barboza vs. Gaethje (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)
Following UFC Philadelphia, the Ultimate Fighting Championship takes a week off before heading to Atlanta, Ga., for UFC 236, where featherweight champion Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title and Kelvin Gastelum fights Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight belt on Saturday, April 13.