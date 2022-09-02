UFC Paris Weigh-in Results: All fighters officially make weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Paris fight card officially weighed in on Friday morning with all fighters successfully making weight.
The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between top contender Ciryl Gane (10-1) and No. 3 ranked Tai Tuivasa (14-3). Gane weighed in at 247 pounds while Tuivasa tipped the scales 19 pounds heavier at 266.
In the co-main event, former middleweight champion and top ranked 185-pound contender Robert Whittaker (23-6) faces No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori (18-5-1). Both men officially weighed in at 186 pounds.
UFC Paris Official Weigh-in Results
Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
- Ciryl Gane (247) vs. Tai Tuivasa (266)
- Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)
- Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Roman Kopylov (186)
- John Makdessi (154.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (155)
- William Gomis (146) vs. Jarno Errens (146)
- Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)
- Abusupiyan Magomedov (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (186)
- Fares Ziam (156) vs. Michal Figlak (156)
- Nassourdine Imavov (186) vs. Joaquin Buckley (186)
- Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Gabriel Miranda (155.5)
- Khalid Taha (135) vs. Christian Quinonez (136)
- Stephanie Egger (145) vs. Ailin Perez (144.5)