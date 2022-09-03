UFC Paris Live Results: Gane vs. Tuivasa

UFC Paris results begin live at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, September 3, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Accor Arena in Paris, France. Click on the fight below in the UFC Paris results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC Paris written results . In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics. UFC Paris is also known as UFC Fight Night 209.

The UFC Paris fight card is topped by a heavyweight contenders bout between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa, as well as a key middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori.

How to Watch UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa

UFC Paris main card start time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Paris prelims start time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Paris Results Live from France

UFC Paris Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC Paris takes place on Saturday, September 3, at Accor Arena in Paris, France. The fight card is topped by a heavyweight contenders bout.

UFC Paris main event: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Frenchman and former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (10-1) will attempt to get back into a title fight, as he welcomes the UFC to his home country for the first time in the promotion’s history. Gane failed in his attempt to become the unified heavyweight champion when he lost to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in early 2022. He is still ranked No. 1 in the division and a win over Tuivasa would keep him nipping at Ngannou’s heels.

Tai Tuivasa (14-3) went through a rough spell a few years ago, losing three bouts in a row, but has rebounded well with five knockout wins in a row. In that string, he defeated the likes of Stefan Struve, Augusto Sakai, and, most recently, Derrick Lewis. That shot him up to No. 3 in the division. If he makes Gane his sixth consecutive knockout, it would be hard to deny Tuivasa a crack at the belt.

UFC Paris co-main event: Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

The UFC Paris co-main event is another one with title implications. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (23-6) is etched at No. 1 in the rankings. But having lost twice to current titleholder Israel Adesanya, he needs to keep knocking off other contenders to try and earn another shot at the belt.

He faces No. 2 ranked Marvin Vettori (18-5-1), who also has two losses to Adesanya on his record. Much like Whittaker, he needs to keep knocking off the other top contenders if he wants another title shot while Adesanya holds the crown.

UFC Paris Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Paris Results: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa

UFC Paris – Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane defeated Tai Tuivasa via KO, Round 3 – 4:23

Ciryl Gane defeated Tai Tuivasa via KO, Round 3 – 4:23 Co-Main Event – Middleweight: Robert Whittaker defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Robert Whittaker defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov defeated Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Middleweight: Roman Kopylov defeated Alessio Di Chirico via KO, Round 3 – 1:09

Featherweight: William Gomis defeated Jarno Errens via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-29)

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood defeated Charles Jourdain via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC Paris Results – Preliminary Card (12 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Middleweight: Abus Magomedov defeated Dustin Stoltzfus via TKO, Round 1 – 0:19

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast defeated John Makdessi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Lightweight: Fares Ziam defeated Michal Figlak via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Lightweight: Benoît Saint-Denis defeated Gabriel Miranda via TKO, Round 1 -0:16

Bantamweight: Cristian Quiñónez defeated Khalid Taha via TKO, Round 1 – 3:15

Women’s Featherweight: Stephanie Egger defeated Ailin Perez via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2, 4:54

