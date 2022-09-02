UFC Paris Q&A with Georges St-Pierre | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 2, 2022
Before the UFC Paris athletes step on the scales for Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in, former welterweight and middleweight champion George St-Pierre fielded questions from fans.

St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest fighters ever to grace the octagon. In his career, he won the 170-pound championship twice and captured the middleweight title. He still holds the record for the most wins in the UFC’s welterweight division.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

