UFC Paris Q&A with Georges St-Pierre | Video

Before the UFC Paris athletes step on the scales for Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in, former welterweight and middleweight champion George St-Pierre fielded questions from fans.

St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest fighters ever to grace the octagon. In his career, he won the 170-pound championship twice and captured the middleweight title. He still holds the record for the most wins in the UFC’s welterweight division.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Israel Adesanya gives his predictions for UFC Paris main and co-main events